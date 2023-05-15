The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Randy Rainbow Takes On Ron DeSantis

This morning YouTube star Randy Rainbow unveiled his latest parody video, “Welcome to DeSantis."

“Who needs cultural advancement, diversity, compassion, or Trixie Mattel?” Rainbow said to Pudding Fingers in a fake interview. “This country is in a slow-burning UberX headed right back to the dark ages, and baby, you’re just the heartless, autocratic wannabe to drive us there!”

Rainbow then parodies the song “Welcome to the 60’s” from the 2002 musical Hairspray:

Welcome to the bigoted old-timey days/ Where we ban all the books, and we hate all the gays

Hide your wife and children when DeSantis runs/ ‘Cause our lives are secondary to their god–n-guns!

Put an end to those pesky old human rights/Cause we know that he’ll fight for our nation/ ‘Til at last it’s safe for wealthy Christian whites — ugh, finally!

https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/randy-rainbow-takes-ron-desantis

