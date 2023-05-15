Bartiromo Furious Republicans Can't Find Missing 'Informant'

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 May 2023

Maria Bartiromo is thoroughly distraught over the thought that House Oversight Chairman Comer "lost" his informant against the Biden family, so she brought on Rep Tim Burchett to alleviate her concerns.

Unfortunately, the Republican lawmaker only made her condition worse.

After introducing the right-wing congress critter, Maria got down to business.

"I want to first get your take on your investigation, you and James Comer, into the affairs of the Biden family and their business deals," she stated. "Do you know the whereabouts of the informant?"

"No, ma'am, I do not," Burchett replied.

"Is he missing?" Bartiromo asked.

"Apparently, yes," Burchett replied.

HAHAHAHA

Looking for a scapegoat for their negligence, the Tennessee Republican blamed the FBI for their own incompetence.

"You know, the telling thing about this is that our Federal Bureau of Investigation and our Justice Department have basically just turned a blind eye to all of this," he said.

Bartiromo did an Abbott and Costello routine when she said the whistleblower wasn't missing, but the informant was. (Cue laugh track.)

"I mean, does the FBI know that that the informant is missing?" she comically asked. "Have you had any information from the FBI in terms of whether or not they're going to look into this? This is stunning, I think."

Bartiromo was breathless at this point and holding her chest as if she was about to have an anxiety attack.

