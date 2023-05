Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 02:06 Hits: 5

As former Vice President Mike Pence weighs whether or not to run for president in 2024, his backers are putting money up to fund a run.

(Image credit: Rick Bowmer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/15/1176354750/mike-pence-might-run-for-president-so-supporters-are-launching-a-super-pac-to-fu