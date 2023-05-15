Person Armed With Baseball Bat Attacks Dem Congressman's Staff

Articles

An individual went into Rep. Gerry Connolly's office armed with a baseball bat, asked for the Democratic Congressman, then attacked two staffers who were later hospitalized Monday. The baseball bat-wielding person is now in police custody.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said in a statement.

"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response," he continued. "I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day."

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," he added.

