Where Do YOU Think The GOP's 'Informant' Is Hiding?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 03:30 Hits: 5

We hope you'll leave your theory as to where the fake "informant" of the House Oversight Committee is "hiding." Ha!

And a note for you...

Dear readers of Crooks and Liars,

As you know, our mission here at Crooks and Liars is to bring you the latest news and analysis on politics and current events from a progressive perspective. We believe in the power of independent media to hold those in power accountable and to give a voice to those who might not otherwise be heard.

But we can't do it without your support. During this Spring 2023 fundraiser, we're asking you to consider making a donation to help us continue to produce high-quality content and bring you the latest news and analysis from a progressive perspective.

Your donation helps us pay our writers and editors, maintain our website, and invest in new technology and resources to bring you the best possible content. It also helps us continue to be a voice for those who might not otherwise be heard in today's media landscape.

We know that times are tough for many of us right now, but even a small donation can make a big difference. If you appreciate the work we do here at Crooks and Liars, we hope you'll consider making a donation to our Spring 2023 fundraiser.

Together, we can continue to be a voice for change and hold those in power accountable. Thank you for your support.

If you can, donate $25 dollars or more, or make a yearly subscription for an ad-free experience.

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/where-do-you-think-gops-informant-hiding