Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 20:47 Hits: 1

The pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 severely limited migration into the U.S., citing public health. Its expiration late Thursday creates a new immigration situation for the Biden administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/14/1176086556/after-title-42-biden-faces-a-new-era-of-immigration