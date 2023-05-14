ABC Host Gives GOP Rep Pass For Hostage-Taking On Debt Ceiling

Articles

This Week host Jonathan Karl allowed Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul to "both sides" the Republican hostage taking that's going on now where they're threatening the full faith and credit of the United States if they don't get their unpopular, draconian spending cuts passed.

As we already discussed here, Trump suggested that "it's okay to destroy the nation's economy and roll over on Republican cuts to senior and veterans" during his train wreck of a so-called town hall on CNN. Karl asked McCaul about Trump "endorsing the idea of default" and how concerned he was "that we are headed towards a default."

MCCAUL: Well, this is always a game we play, every Congress, you know, in daring each other to jump off the cliff. It's a dangerous game. I think defaulting on our full faith and credit, any financial person would tell you, that's very catastrophic. So, I – you know, what I think is going to happen, I think Republicans have given at least, you know, again, like with the border, we have a plan. They said we couldn't govern. We got a border bill passed. We've got a debt ceiling bill.

