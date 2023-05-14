Weak-Kneed Trump Cancels Iowa Rally While DeSantis Kicks Sand In His Face

Articles

Sunday, 14 May 2023

Donald Trump canceled an outdoor rally set for Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa because he was fretting over a weather report of possible tornadoes while some of his cult members stood in line waiting. More likely it wasn't the weather threat that kept him away, but low attendance.

On the flip side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up in Cedar Rapids and later showed up at Jethro’s BBQ Southside, making Trump look like a fool.

This did not go unnoticed by Trump's favorite reporter Maggie Haberman, who observed that by DeSantis showing up in Iowa, he kicked sand in Trump's face for cancelling.

"Mr. Trump’s explanation for postponing the event drew skepticism from local Iowa officials and derision from DeSantis allies about the “beautiful” weather. And Mr. DeSantis — who has avoided direct conflict with Mr. Trump — essentially kicked sand in the former president’s face by coming to an area that Mr. Trump claimed to have been told was too dangerous for him to visit."



