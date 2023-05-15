The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Totes For GOAT Baby Goats

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Totes For GOAT Baby Goats

Almost everybody, except for brain-dead, MAGA zombies from Hell, love a cute video of baby goats. The way the little ones jump, bounce and cavort is so cute! I mean, it just doesn't get any better than that, right?

Unless it's in slow motion. That's the ultimate, amirite?

Unless it's set to classical music.

Someone get me to my fainting couch. I think I'm going to swoon from the cuteness!!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/totes-goat-baby-goats

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version