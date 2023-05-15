Totes For GOAT Baby Goats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 4

Almost everybody, except for brain-dead, MAGA zombies from Hell, love a cute video of baby goats. The way the little ones jump, bounce and cavort is so cute! I mean, it just doesn't get any better than that, right?

Unless it's in slow motion. That's the ultimate, amirite?

Unless it's set to classical music.

Someone get me to my fainting couch. I think I'm going to swoon from the cuteness!!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/totes-goat-baby-goats