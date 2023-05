Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 12:02 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rep. Mike Lawler about debt ceiling negotiations. This week, President Biden pressed his case in a speech in the moderate Republican's New York district.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/13/1176001708/rep-mike-lawler-on-the-debt-ceiling-speech-biden-gave-in-his-district