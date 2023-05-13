Wisconsin Lawmaker: I Fight Demons In The Capitol Every Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 16:30 Hits: 6

Teaming up with Turning Point USA, a Christofascist named Sean Feucht has been traveling the country selling his particular brand of poisonous snake oil. The other day, he came to Madison, Wisconsin, where he was joined by Wisconsin State Representative Chuck Wichgers, who claimed he was fighting the demons that were in possession of the capitol:

Later in the worship service, Republican state Rep. Chuck Wichgers appeared on stage, where he praised those who had gathered to pray for helping him fight the “demons” at work within the capitol. “When it comes to this building, there’s demons in those walls,” Wichgers told the crowd. “The only way they go away is by this [prayer]. That’s the only way. And when you’re not here, those demons are laughing at you for not being here. They’re saying, ‘Go away, we’ll give you the laws that you want, we’ll violate the 10 Commandments, we’ll do whatever it takes to make you guys think you’re happy.'”

Wichgers then went on to unironically explain things:

“Mental disease is on the rise,” he continued. “It has proliferated this nation. It’s the number one issue in the state of Wisconsin and in this country. How did it get that bad that fast? Godless laws that Republicans and Democrats are giving you because that’s what you wanted as a society.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/wisconsin-lawmaker-i-fight-demons-capitol