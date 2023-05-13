Florida To Allow Medical Providers To Deny Care Based On ‘Conscience’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023

It seems counterintuitive for a governor, especially one likely to run for president, to sign a bill promoting death and disease for Americans for the sake of protecting doctors’ anti-woke politics but here we are. DeSantis and his Republican cronies would rather you die than require a doctor to treat you if you’re LGBTQ+ or maybe the wrong religion or political belief. Or God knows what.

The Tampa Bay Times described the bill, which was just signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and goes into effect July 1: “Florida medical professionals would be able to refuse to perform nearly any health care service if they have moral objections. … Insurance companies could also refuse to pay for a service if it goes against their written, conscience-based guidelines.”

Hospitals are still required to “stabilize any patient with an emergency condition” the Times notes but that seems to leave a wide swath of health care that can be denied, especially since the bill does not specify which procedures can be denied or for what reason, according to the Times.

