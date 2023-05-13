The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Texas Man, 22, Shoots And Kills Girlfriend For Getting Abortion

What a horrific story. Truly stunning. Via Jezebel:

A Texas man, 22, was arrested on Wednesday evening for fatally shooting his 26-year-old girlfriend for traveling to Colorado to get an abortion, the Dallas Morning News reported on Friday. The man, Harold Thompson, shot his partner, Gabriella Gonzalez, in a parking lot in the West Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas the day after she returned from traveling for her abortion, police say.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/texas-man-22-shoots-and-kills-girlfriend

