Texas Man, 22, Shoots And Kills Girlfriend For Getting Abortion

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
What a horrific story. Truly stunning. Via Jezebel:
A Texas man, 22, was arrested on Wednesday evening for fatally shooting his 26-year-old girlfriend for traveling to Colorado to get an abortion, the Dallas Morning News reported on Friday. The man, Harold Thompson, shot his partner, Gabriella Gonzalez, in a parking lot in the West Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas the day after she returned from traveling for her abortion, police say.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/texas-man-22-shoots-and-kills-girlfriend