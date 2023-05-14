The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Late Night Music Club With Sonia Dada

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Late Night Music Club With Sonia Dada

Sonia Dada was an American rock, soul, and R&B band, formed in Chicago in 1990. Daniel Pritzker (yes, of those Pritzkers) enlisted Michael Scott, Paris Delane, and Sam Hogan after hearing them sing in the subway.

Their first hit single was "You Don't Treat Me No Good (No More)."

"You Ain't Thinking About Me" is notable for lyrics in which the singer's girlfriend dumps him because she "never came."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/late-night-music-club-sonia-dada

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version