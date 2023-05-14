Late Night Music Club With Sonia Dada

Articles

Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023

Sonia Dada was an American rock, soul, and R&B band, formed in Chicago in 1990. Daniel Pritzker (yes, of those Pritzkers) enlisted Michael Scott, Paris Delane, and Sam Hogan after hearing them sing in the subway.

Their first hit single was "You Don't Treat Me No Good (No More)."

"You Ain't Thinking About Me" is notable for lyrics in which the singer's girlfriend dumps him because she "never came."

