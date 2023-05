Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023

High school sophomore Josie felt Florida officials were threatening her health care and ability to be feel safe at school. So she left. Other families of trans youth are plotting their exits as well.

(Image credit: Stephanie Colombini/WUSF)

