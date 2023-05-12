Loony Steve Bannon Claims He Was 'Swatted' During Broadcast

Articles

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon was interrupted during a live broadcast on Thursday when he was reportedly "swatted" by his critics.

During his War Room show, Bannon told his audience he had been interrupted by a visit from the police.

Bannon said he planned to play clips of former President Donald Trump's CNN town hall until police knocked on the door.

"I was gonna try to do [it] this morning, but there's so much going on, including the fact we got swatted in the middle of the show when I was in that in the 'C' block in the first hour, I'm telling my team, 'Hey, can you knock it off? I've gotta concentrate here,'" he recalled.

"We're actually getting swatted [by] the criminals, and it is criminals that continue to swat us," Bannon added.

The host explained that local police were "savvy" about the so-called swatting because police had previously been called to his million-dollar home on false pretenses.

"What they're trying to do on the swats is they're trying to have suicide by police," he said. "They're trying to make sure that something happens here that one of the police officers gets concerned about what's going on and actually starts off firing."

