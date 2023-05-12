Audience At Trump's CNN Town Hall Was Told 'Do Not Boo'

Articles

I think most of us were thoroughly disgusted over CNN hosting the twice-impeached, indicted, sexual predator on their network for a live town hall. The most disgusting part was the audience laughing when Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll, the former President's sexual abuse victim. According to Puck, though, they were told not to boo, and some of the audience members were "disgusted" or "bewildered."

Republican political consultant Matthew Bartlett confirmed that in an interview with Puck News's Tara Palmeri.

"The floor manager came out ahead of time and said, Please do not boo; please be respectful. You were allowed to applaud," Bartlett said.

"And I think that set the tone where people were going to try their best to keep this between the navigational beacons, and that if they felt compelled to applaud, they would, but they weren't going to have an outburst or they weren't going to boo an answer," he continued.

"There were plenty of people in that room that were ardent supporters of President Trump, and no matter what he said, they were ready to jump out of their seats and applaud," he continued. "But there were also people that sat there quietly disgusted or bewildered. In a TV setting, you hear the applause, but you don't see the disgust. So Trump did not have the entire room on his side, make no mistake, even if it certainly came across that way on TV."

