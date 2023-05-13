A Mother's Day Wish

Articles

Politics Girl has a special request for Mothers Day, which is for everyone to give the gift of action. She points out that more than 400 children in this country have lost their lives already this year. She is teaming up with an advocacy group, #phonecallsnotflowers and urging people to call their representatives and urge them to pass a bipartisan bill that would require background checks before the sales of guns. After all, what better gift than to let a mother celebrate with her children next year and every year?

And a Happy Mothers Day to all the moms, grandmas, aunties and single dads out there. And yes, even those moms whose children have fur, feathers or fins.

