Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:45 Hits: 5

The New York Republican congressman reached a deal with Brazilian prosecutors in which he agreed to confess and pay restitution and fines to avoid prosecution.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/12/1175720925/george-santos-confesses-brazil-stolen-checks