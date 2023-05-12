Fox News Promotes Fringe Republican And Raising Voting Age To 25

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 16:42 Hits: 2

On Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus," host Harris Faulkner ran a segment discussing fringe candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's ridiculous call to raise the voting age to 25.

The Republican Party lost the youth vote in the 2022 midterms by almost 30 points.

So now you know why they are calling to raise the voting age.

Faulkner was very enthusiastic about the "ambitious" plan.

"Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced an ambitious constitutional amendment that he'd like to see," Faulkner said. "It would raise the US voting age from 18 to 25, and under his plan, 18-year-olds could vote if they either serve for six months in the military or as a first responder."

You can always count on Fox News to amplify any far-right fringe idea put forth that makes it harder for certain Americans to vote.

"They could also pass the US citizenship test. That would be one of the qualifications, too," Faulkner said. "Ramaswamy made the case for it just last night. Watch."

Fox News was very eager to show a video clip of Ramaswamy spouting his nonsense.

Fox News guest Mark Theissen was very angry that some Democrats described called this plan "Jim Crow lite."

Jim Crow laws purged the voter rolls of hundreds of thousands of voters for decades. Theissen and Faulkner should read this piece by Ari Berman for a refresher course.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/fox-news-promotes-raising-voting-age-25