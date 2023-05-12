Bernie Sanders Grills CEOs Over Pharma Prices

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 18:00 Hits: 5

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday paid his respects to the victims of insulin price gouging in front of the Big Pharma CEOs who are responsible and reiterated the need to make all lifesaving prescription drugs affordable.

Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), opened the panel's hearing by acknowledging "the many Americans who have needlessly lost their lives because of the unaffordability of insulin" and "the thousands who wound up in emergency rooms and hospitals suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis—a very serious medical condition as a result of rationing their insulin."

"This is a problem that is unique to the United States."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/bernie-sanders-grills-ceos-over-pharma