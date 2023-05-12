Medicaid 'Cliff' Arrives As Covid 'Emergency' Ends

Articles

Marian Moser Jones, The Ohio State University and Amy Lauren Fairchild, The Ohio State University

The COVID-19 pandemic’s public health emergency status in the U.S. expires on May 11, 2023. And on May 5, the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, designation that had been in place since Jan. 30, 2020.

Still, both the WHO and the White House have made clear that while the emergency phase of the pandemic has ended, the virus is here to stay and could continue to wreak havoc.

