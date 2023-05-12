Activists Push DOJ To Automate Pot Pardons

Articles

On Oct. 6, 2022, President Biden issued a proclamation pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, signaling a major shift in the federal approach to cannabis. He also urged governors to do the same under state law, and urged the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate a process to "review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law."

While most marijuana-related arrests are for violations of state and local laws, White House officials reportedly estimate that the president’s federal pardon efforts will bring relief to about 6,500 people.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, educational opportunities as a result,” the president said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”

