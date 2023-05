Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 20:54 Hits: 3

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is under pressure for holding up military nominees over abortion policy he disagrees with. When asked about whether that is hurting military readiness, he faulted Biden.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/11/1175552028/tuberville-military-white-nationalists