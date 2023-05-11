Tuberville Walks Back 'White Nationalist' Comment, Makes It Worse

Articles

On Wednesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville's office tried to walk back statements the Alabama Republican made about white nationalists serving in the military.

"Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?" Tuberville was asked. "Well, they call them that. I call them Americans," Tuberville said.

AL.com reports:

Tuberville's office issued a statement Wednesday to AL.com to clarify the senator's comments. "Sen. Tuberville's quote that is cited shows that he was being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military," the statement from a spokesperson said. "He believes the men and women in uniform are patriots. (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin seems to think otherwise, subjecting them to extremism training as his very first act in office. That cost us four million man-hours."

And then reporters asked Tuberville to explain his remarks.

Via CBS:

On Thursday, reporters in the Capitol pressed Tuberville on his comments. He told them that "you can't have racists" on any team, and he claimed it's Democrats who are the problem, accusing them of painting all Trump supporters as white nationalists. read more

