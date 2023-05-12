Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 6

Cracked's Roger Horton sells a voyage on one of the Royal Horton Cruise Lines ships. Like most cruises, they have all the attractions that come with overpriced closets they call cabins, room temperature seafood and, if you're really lucky, the occasional stop at some tourist trap town where you can cough up any money you have left for a cheap postcard that was made with a stock photo. And don't forget the failed Las Vegas lounge act entertainment!

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/if-cruises-were-honest