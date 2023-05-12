The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

If Cruises Were Honest

Cracked's Roger Horton sells a voyage on one of the Royal Horton Cruise Lines ships. Like most cruises, they have all the attractions that come with overpriced closets they call cabins, room temperature seafood and, if you're really lucky, the occasional stop at some tourist trap town where you can cough up any money you have left for a cheap postcard that was made with a stock photo. And don't forget the failed Las Vegas lounge act entertainment!

