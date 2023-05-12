Crooks And Liars Has Been Here A LONG Time...

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 03:30 Hits: 7

Crooks and Liars has been in operation since 2004. That's a long time in the blogosphere.

We're here because of people like you, who support the costs of our all-important video archives.

You'll never see a "this video has been deleted" error on one of our videos.

We don't eliminate our archived footage, and more than any other tool, our video library helps us to keep conservatives accountable for the s*** they said in the past. We don't delete videos from our servers, so if the topic of, say, healthcare comes up, we can remind everyone of what Trump PROMISED in the 2016 campaign:

Our video archives are searchable, embeddable, and linkable. And they won't disappear in a cloud of the "abandoned YouTube channel" desert.

By donating, you are helping us maintain this really important political library.

Thank you.

A donation of any amount (either as a one-time donation or even better, check the monthly option) makes it possible for us to keep bringing you searchable videos.

