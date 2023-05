Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 01:00 Hits: 6

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. But Trump, to be expected, dismissed all that in a CNN town hall and continued his conspiracy about the 2020 election he lost.

(Image credit: Michael Conroy/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/10/1175370747/trump-continues-lies-about-election-and-lashes-out-after-n-y-verdict-in-town-hal