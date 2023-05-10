Please Donate To C&L's 2023 Fundraiser: We Get No Soros Money

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 19:47 Hits: 5

Frances Langum made the above hilarious video for C&L thirteen years ago, (how time flies) and it's still relevant today.

The left does not fund or support progressive independent news sites at all, but if you watch Fox News or any other wingnut outlets they make believe George Soros is the evil wizard that funds everything and everyone.

That is not the case.

I was on a conference call with Soros when he released a new book over a decade ago and I asked him when Crooksandliars was going to receive its million dollars. Everyone, including George laughed.

We rely on you to help us continue doing what we do. So please, donate or subscribe to Crooksandliars, the multiple award winning site.

We ask twice a year so this is big for us this month.

Please, if you can, donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

We are asking for $25 and above, but every dollar counts.

[donate]

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

528 Palisades Drive Ste 548

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Please subscribe here and get an ad-free year-long subscription: This helps us a ton.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/please-donate-cls-fundraiser-we-get-no