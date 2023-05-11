The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Let's Get Ready For The Summer Of Loving The News!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Let's Get Ready For The Summer Of Loving The News!

Happy George Santos Arrest Day, and thanks for tossing a few bucks into Crooks and Liars' Video Server Fundraiser...

It's been quite a week what with the unanimous verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case against Trump. There's much more to come as Fani Willis and Jack Smith gear up for Indictment Summer.

We're also expecting more developments against Fox in the Smartmatic case. How much more money can Fox lose? Just asking the question...

All of the televised events will be available here at Crooks and Liars via our own video server. Video servers cost money, but they preserve history. Thanks to you, Crooks and Liars maintains a searchable archive of everything we cover.

Here's our favorite video of this week, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina getting heckled outside the NYC courtroom:

.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/lets-get-ready-summer-loving-news

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version