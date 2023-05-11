Let's Get Ready For The Summer Of Loving The News!

Articles

Happy George Santos Arrest Day, and thanks for tossing a few bucks into Crooks and Liars' Video Server Fundraiser...

It's been quite a week what with the unanimous verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case against Trump. There's much more to come as Fani Willis and Jack Smith gear up for Indictment Summer.

We're also expecting more developments against Fox in the Smartmatic case. How much more money can Fox lose? Just asking the question...

All of the televised events will be available here at Crooks and Liars via our own video server. Video servers cost money, but they preserve history. Thanks to you, Crooks and Liars maintains a searchable archive of everything we cover.

Here's our favorite video of this week, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina getting heckled outside the NYC courtroom:

