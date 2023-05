Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 23:02 Hits: 3

Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, has faced controversy, calls for his resignation and probes over his many falsehoods. Now he faces a federal criminal charge.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1175126475/george-santos-federal-charges