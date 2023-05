Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

CNN's transformation away from an anti-Trump lineup includes a live town hall featuring Donald Trump. That comes with its own challenges.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/Getty/CNN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/10/1174959260/cnn-trump-town-hall