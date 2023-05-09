Liz Cheney Runs Anti-Trump Ad On CNN Before Town Hall

Articles

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and her political PAC are airing a powerful ad against Donald Trump that will run before and during Trump's controversial CNN Town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The ad is entitled "Risk"

Cheney was the former vice Chairwoman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. She provides the voice over.

"He lost the election and he knew it."

"Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021."

“Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6th were illegal. He didn’t care, and today he celebrates those who attacked our Capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office.”

"There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president."

"Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again."

Amen to that.

