Rep. George Santos Charged By Justice Department In Federal Probe

Welp, it finally happened. George Anthony Devolder Kitara Santos has finally been criminally charged by the DOJ. We have no idea what the charges actually are, but we do know that his first first appearance will be at his arraignment on Wednesday.

CNN reports that while "the exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned", it should be noted that "the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims."

Democrats have been calling for Santos to resign since news of his myriad of lies broke. Republicans, especially Kevin McCarthy, have stood by him, largely because the Republicans have such a slim margin in the House and his vote is desperately needed.

When informed of the charges, Kevin McCarthy* continued to take no stance at all, telling CNN: "I’ll look at the charges."

CNN noted: "The cracks in Santos’ façade first made national headlines in late December 2022, when The New York Times published a long investigation that questioned large chunks of the personal story he sold to voters during the campaign. What followed, though, was often stranger than fiction. A seemingly endless string of new revelations ranging from allegations he stole a dog from an Amish dairy farmer to his own past claims – all false – of playing high-level college volleyball.

