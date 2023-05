Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 09:05 Hits: 4

Democrats and Republicans remain far apart going into Tuesday afternoon's debt ceiling meeting at the White House. Congressional leaders from both parties will meet with President Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1174944635/the-white-house-hosts-a-debt-ceiling-meeting-to-try-to-advert-financial-default