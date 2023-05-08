Wisconsin Republicans Put The 'Q' In GQP

Articles

Published on Monday, 08 May 2023

The Republican Party of Wisconsin proudly announced in a tweet that they were having Mayra Flores speaking at their 2023 convention:

???? SPEAKER ALERT ???? @MayraFlores2022 will be speaking to grassroots activists from across Wisconsin at the 2023 WisGOP Convention.

We are thrilled to have a strong Republican leader like Mayra speaking this summer! pic.twitter.com/qcqqLUhfvJ — Wisconsin GOP (@wisgop) May 4, 2023

Flores is a former congresswoman from Texas that held office for six whole months, despite being called "the future of the Republican Party." She won her seat in a special election and it took voters only six months to realize that she was an absolute RWNJ and showed her the door. But she's just the type of person that the Wisconsin Republicans want to inspire them.

Just take a look at their new found hero:

