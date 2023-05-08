Texas Shooter's Social Media Posts Reveal His Extreme White Supremacist Beliefs

Articles

The 33-year-old Texas shooter may have left somewhat of a manifesto on the Russian social networking platform OK.RU. I don't like using mass shooters' names when I write about them for obvious reasons. This guy sounds like an angry incel who, in one post, can be seen in shirtless pictures with large white power tattoos, including SS Lightning Bolts and a swastika across his chest.

Under the photo, it reads, "Here's what I think of your diversity you fucking loser's." [SIC]

The shooter's posts were riddled with misogynistic rants, and he even references specific incel forums and valorizes Elliot Rodger, whose 2014 mass murder spree in Isla Vista, California. The gunman does not have a criminal history.

