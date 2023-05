Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

Shirley Serban specializes in spoofing songs. In this one, she parodies "Let's Get Physical" by the late Olivia Newton John in order to make a theme song for Karens. Make sure you catch the blurbs popping up. They're hilarious by themselves.

Open thread below....

