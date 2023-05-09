Crooks And Liars Needs YOU For Indictment Summer!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

Thanks so much to those of you who have already contributed to our May fundraiser.

Our staff has their work cut out for them this summer, as we hope it will be full of indictments for the Ketchup Thrower.

If you're hesitating because 20-25 bucks all at once is too much, you've got options.

You can give any amount monthly, and it still supports this blog and our daily fight against the lies of the Republican Party, and their media enablers.

Click the "make this a monthly donation" option and type in your own amount.

Here's where to click:

THANK YOU.

Even five bucks will make a huge difference. Thanks!

