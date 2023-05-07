The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Chuck Todd Nods As GOP 2024 Candidate Pretends SCOTUS Can Police Itself

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Chuck Todd Nods As GOP 2024 Candidate Pretends SCOTUS Can Police Itself

Former Republican governor of Arkansas and Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson seems to believe the ethically challenged Chief Justice John Roberts is going to do anything about the corruption crisis at the Supreme Court. During an interview on this Sunday's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Hutchinson what he thought about the "current crisis of confidence at the Supreme Court." Sorry Chuck, but the "crisis" isn't whether or not anyone has "confidence" in this court. The crisis is the fact that we've got a bunch of justices that have basically been bought by wealthy Republicans, and that includes Chief Justice Roberts and his wife.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/former-gop-governor-pretends-scotus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version