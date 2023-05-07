Chuck Todd Nods As GOP 2024 Candidate Pretends SCOTUS Can Police Itself

Articles

Former Republican governor of Arkansas and Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson seems to believe the ethically challenged Chief Justice John Roberts is going to do anything about the corruption crisis at the Supreme Court. During an interview on this Sunday's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Hutchinson what he thought about the "current crisis of confidence at the Supreme Court." Sorry Chuck, but the "crisis" isn't whether or not anyone has "confidence" in this court. The crisis is the fact that we've got a bunch of justices that have basically been bought by wealthy Republicans, and that includes Chief Justice Roberts and his wife.

