Eyewitness Describes The Carnage In Texas: 'She Had No Face'

Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023

While Republicans are scrambling to unleash their "thoughts and prayers" tweets following the Texas mall shooting, they should be forced to listen to a man describe what he saw at the scene. They should have to look at every bloody photo and hear the harrowing accounts. They need to listen to what Steven Spainhoer witnessed.

"I never imagined in a hundred years I would be thrust into the position of being the first responder on the site to take care of people," he said.

"The first girl I walked up to was crouched down, covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side, and she had no face," he continued.

"No one can see what they saw today and not be affected by it," he added. "It's not a situation that I would wish upon anybody, J.D. It's just unfathomable to see the carnage."

It's as if he was in a war zone:

I did my best. Rescued a blood soaked four year old from under mother. I am heartbroken, but glad my son, who was in H&M is ok. https://t.co/VgXJvkToku — F. Steven Spainhouer (@SteveSpainhouer) May 7, 2023

We can stop this madness. Fire all politicians that have refused to keep us safe. Vote. Them. Out.

