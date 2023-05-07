Rep. Jamie Raskin: Smith Could Charge Trump With Seditious Conspiracy

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 20:27 Hits: 5

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) discussed what might be coming for Trump with MSNBC's Jen Psaki. As we recently reported here, the former leader of the Proud Boys just threw Trump under the bus and backed over him a few times. Psaki rightfully wondered what that might mean for Dear Leader.

PSAKI: Four members of the Proud Boys were just convicted of seditious conspiracy this week and in their defense, they all pointed the finger at the former president. Is it conceivable that special counsel Jack Smith could be considering seditious conspiracy charges against Trump?

RASKIN: Absolutely. I mean, that’s not a defense. If you are accused of conspiracy to overthrow the government or put down the government of the United States, which is what seditious conspiracy means, it’s not a defense to say somebody else told me to do it or somebody else was involved in the conspiracy. Trump could very much have been part of the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers conspiracy, he might have been involved in an overlapping concentric ring conspiracy with those conspiracies.

We don’t have a system of justice, I hope, as I said at the January six hearings, where the foot-soldiers and the ringleaders down below go to jail and the ringleaders above get a free pass and get to continue their insurrectionist assault on democratic institutions.

