Florida Shooting: Now Even Convenience Stores Aren't Safe

Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023

A gunman killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida convenience store in an apparently random attack. Via the Associated Press:

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies said Darren Rosenthal, 29, shot a man sitting inside a car outside the Dania Beach 7-Eleven at about 11 p.m. Thursday. He then went inside the suburban Fort Lauderdale store and killed the boy. He then killed himself.

[...] Store worker Maximo Limas said Rosenthal gave no warning before he started shooting.

The wounded man “was chilling in his car, minding his business. Pow, shot him in the neck,” Limas told Miami’s WFOR-TV. The boy, he said, was also an innocent victim.

“The kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That’s all he was doing,” Limas said.