Another Mass Shooting, This Time At A Suburban TX Outlet Mall

Via the New York Times. Several people are dead, including children, after a man witnesses reported as wearing SWAT regalia started shooting in the parking lot of an outlet mall with an assault weapon. Via the NY Timers:

Multiple people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a mall north of Dallas on Saturday, an elected official said, in a shooting that sent shoppers running from stores and to find shelter.

Keith Self, a member of Congress who represents the area north of Dallas that includes the mall, said on Twitter that “a shooter is down and there are multiple casualties” after a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Around 4:30 p.m. Central time, the Allen Police Department said on Twitter that law enforcement was at the mall and that an “active investigation is underway.”

Sgt. Jessica Pond of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said there were “some possibly wounded” but could not provide further details.