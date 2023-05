Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 20:13 Hits: 5

A tanking economy and voter disillusion could lead to a shift to the right in Argentina, in an election year that's looking increasingly competitive.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174390637/its-an-election-year-in-argentina-and-politics-could-be-shifting-toward-the-righ