Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 20:28 Hits: 7

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, has a long record of conservative activism. A new report raises questions on whether a judicial activist secretly gave her money.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174390672/ginni-thomas-accepted-questionable-payments-from-a-conservative-activist-years-a