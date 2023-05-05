Ukrainian Teen Refuses To Sing After Russian Boy Allowed To Perform

Articles

Just hours before the event was supposed to begin, the organizers announced that a Russian boy would be allowed to participate after all. Rather than perform, Sofia Samoliuk, 13, refused to sing, made a speech in English and left the stage.

As she said, Russia is responsible for the deaths of over 500 children in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, as well as 16,000 abductions.

Sanremo Junior is held under the patronage of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and is one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe for young soloist singers.

If only the adults who organized the event had exhibited as much common sense.

Source: Daily Mail

