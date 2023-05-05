Right Wing Podcasters Don't Know What To Say Without Tucker

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 20:38 Hits: 5

Listen to Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence explain why the firing of Tucker Carlson is disastrous for other far-right media figures. As Lawrence says, Tucker “was essentially an assignment editor for the entire conservative media apparatus.”

JOE SUDBAY (HOST): It's hard I think for people to understand just how vicious, even when we explain it over and over -- this was a guy who was spewing the “great replacement” theory. This is a guy who was mocking dead, queer people and it's so astounding. And that never seemed to bother the Fox executives. Yet somehow, something happened and he's gone. It's really fascinating.

ANDREW LAWRENCE (GUEST): Yeah, it's very bizarre. And, you know, I'd like to talk a little bit about a point you made about the Ben Collins article and, you know, what gets lost into the mix a lot -- I think it's very well known that Tucker Carlson was a right-wing propagandist, but I don't think what's really understood is how crucial he was. He was essentially an assignment editor for the entire conservative media apparatus.

