Charlie Kirk Defends Tucker: 'Disturbing Pattern Of Blacks Jumping People'

Published on Friday, 05 May 2023

Right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday defended former Fox News host Tucker Carlson by claiming Black people fight by "jumping people" while white people do not.

In leaked text messages, Carlson was caught suggesting white men were more civilized than other races regarding street fights.

"Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable, obviously," Carlson wrote of one fight he observed. "It's not how white men fight."

On his Wednesday show, Kirk insisted Carlson had done nothing wrong.

"If you want to actually get to the truth that Tucker was saying here is that there is a disturbing, this is a fact, no one wants to say this," Kirk remarked. "There is a disturbing pattern of Blacks jumping people of all races in the urban corridors in America. That is a fact."

"By the way, you know who the blacks are jumping more than anybody else?" he continued. "Asians in the streets. There are thousands of videos of blacks ganging up on their victims. It's not racist to say that. It's not racist to see pattern recognition and say, wow, we usually don't see this."

Kirk provided no data to back up his assertions. Instead, he insisted Carlson was not racist.

"He does not have a racist element of an entire being," he said. "In fact, he deplores racism. He hates racism. He argues against the Black-only dormitory, the woke-ism, that the trend that has swept our entire nation."

