The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Artist Whose Canvas Is A Beach

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

The Artist Whose Canvas Is A Beach

This story is from a year ago, but it is making the rounds again in different places like Reddit. It's about a fellow named Jon Foreman, who lives in Wales, and is an artist. But is canvas is a beach and his brushes are a rake and rocks that he finds at the beach. It certainly takes an unique mindset to create a piece of art knowing that it could be gone in just a few hours or even a few minutes and to be at peace with it.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/artist-whose-canvas-beach

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version